After three days of temperatures in the upper 90s, we are in for a very nice cooldown! A cold front is rolling through the region and temperatures will take a dramatic dive as an unsettled weather pattern settles in across Colorado.

Design by Landon Haaf

We'll see quite a bit more cloud cover Tuesday morning, with scattered storms and showers by the afternoon. There will be a slight risk of severe weather across the northeastern plains. Lightning, gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall will be the primary threats. We'll likely see some of the heaviest rainfall on Wednesday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 80s today and upper 70s to low 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are expected to dry out and warm up. With the ridge shifting directly overhead, highs will climb back into the 90s for the plains and Interstate 25 corridor, with fewer storms for the northeastern plains. By Sunday, most lower elevation areas have a good chance of reaching or exceeding 90°F.

A nice cooldown in store for the Denver metro area over the next few days

