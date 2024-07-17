A nice cooldown in store for Denver Wednesday

DENVER — Temperatures continue to drop and Wednesday will be one of the coolest days this week.

We'll have a mix of sun and clouds to start the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning by early afternoon.

The I-25 corridor along with the Eastern Plains will be under a marginal threat for severe storms once again Wednesday afternoon. Large hail and 60+ mph wind gusts will be the biggest threats.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon and that's about 5 degrees below normal for mid-July. We'll see a brief warmup Thursday, with highs in the low-90s.

So far, it looks like another round of afternoon thunderstorms move in for Friday and continue into the weekend. It'll be a bit below-average with highs in the low- to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy the break from the sizzling summer heat!

