A nice break from the heat Monday for the Denver metro area

DENVER — We are in for a nice cool down over the next few days. A cold front is racing through the region and will lead to a 15 to 20 degree cool down Monday

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds early Monday morning, with upper 60s by lunch and highs in the mid 70s by early afternoon. A few storms and showers will pop up today, but there's a low risk of severe weather for the Denver metro area. A few storms could turn stronger on the far Eastern Plains.

This unsettled weather will stick around through midweek, so expect a few stormy afternoons and evenings from Monday through Wednesday. The risk of severe weather will also be higher near Denver and the Interstate 25 corridor on Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday's storms could produce larger hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Temperatures will remain below normal through midweek. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be a bit more seasonal on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This will be the start of a change as the atmosphere dries out and temperatures start climbing again. Expect a return to more typical summer weather by the weekend, with mostly sunny skies and just a slight chance of a late-day storm, mainly over the mountains. The plains will stay pretty dry from Thursday through Sunday.

As for the heat, it’ll be coming back. After our brief cool down early in the week, expect highs to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s from Thursday through the weekend. So enjoy the cool down and the rain while it lasts — summer heat is coming right back.

