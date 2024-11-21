DENVER – Skies have cleared and temperatures are on the rise. November is not going to feel like November as temperatures climb about 10 to 15 degrees above normal over the next few days.

We're in for clear skies Thursday morning for the commute. Overnight lows won't be quite as chilly, but we'll drop into the 20s to low-30s on the plains and teens in the mountains.

A ridge of high pressure builds across the regionThursday, helping to bring some heat to Colorado. We'll see upper-50s over the eastern half of the state, with more 40s in the mountains.

Temperatures will soar into the low- to mid-60s Friday and Saturday.

Our next storm will usher in much cooler temperatures and a chance of rain and snow by the first of next week. Snow will develop in the mountains on Sunday and we'll see a chance of light snow across the metro area late Sunday night.

The cooler-than-average, and somewhat unsettled weather will stick around as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday.

A much warmer day across Colorado

