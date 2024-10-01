A much cooler start to October for the Denver metro area

It's a cool start to October, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and low-40s for the Tuesday morning drive!

A weak cold front will give us a nice break from the heat Tuesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low- to upper-70s across the plains, with more sunshine and 60s to 70s in the mountains.

Unfortunately, this nice cool down won't last long! Temperatures will be about 12 to 15 degrees warmer Wednesday, with some record-breaking highs possible for Denver.

We'll see highs in the upper-80s to low-90s on Wednesday, potentially making it the latest 90+ degree day on record in Denver. It would also break the current daily high temperature of 88 degrees, last set in 2005.

Highs will drop back into the mid- to upper-80s for the rest of the work week, and stay there through the weekend.

So far, it doesn't look like we'll see any major storms or rain for the next seven days.

More record-breaking heat likely in Denver later this week

