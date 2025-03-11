A mild weather pattern remains in place across Colorado for most of the week

We are in for another gorgeous spring-like day across Colorado! Temperatures will remain unseasonably warm for the next three days.

A weak front will drift across the state early Tuesday, so temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler than what we saw Monday.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with temperatures soaring into the low 60 by lunch and upper 60s by 4 p.m. We'll see a pretty light breeze on the plains and wind gusts near 20 to 30 mph in the foothills and high country.

The weather stays calm and mild on Wednesday and Thursday. A weak weather system will pass to the south, but it won’t bring any major changes. Temperatures will stay above normal by 10 to 15 degrees, but dry conditions could cause fire risk to stay high in some areas.

By Friday, a fast-moving weather system will bring very strong winds, with gusts possibly exceeding 60 mph in northern areas. There is some uncertainty about rain or snow with this system. It’s unlikely that we’ll see much snow on the plains, but the mountains could get some. If it does snow, the strong winds could cause some whiteout conditions, so we’ll keep an eye on that as the week goes on.

Mild weather pattern remains in place across CO for most of the week

