DENVER— It's another cold start to the day, but we're in for a nice warmup as we head into the weekend!

Overnight low temperatures are dipping into the teens across the plains and single digits in the mountains. We'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures will be about 5 to 7 degrees warmer than Thursday!

Temperatures will climb into the 40s along the Front Range Friday and we'll see upper-40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Heading to the mountains this weekend? Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s, with some gustier winds over the high mountain passes. Watch for areas of blowing snow!

It gets even warmer for the first week of December! It'll be golfing weather next week as temperatures soar into the 50s.

A mild end to November across Colorado

