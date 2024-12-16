Watch Now
A mild and dry week ahead for Denver

Not as windy, with highs in the low 50s today
We'll get plenty of sunshine to kick off the week across Colorado. It'll be a touch cooler, but still above-average temperatures Monday — in the low 50s in Denver.
DENVER- Winds will diminish Monday and quiet conditions settle in for the day. Expect highs in the upper 40s to low 50s under a mostly sunny sky.

Another storm cruises into the state Tuesday, bringing more light snow to our northern and central mountains. Expect gusty winds at times, but highs still climbing to the 50s tomorrow for the metro-area.

Highs will remain above average through the week, in the upper 50s on Wednesday, then nearing 60s degrees from Thursday into the weekend.

It's unseasonably warm for this time of year. Typically, highs are in the low 40s and lows fall to the upper teens in Denver during mid to late December.

