DENVER — It will be a pretty mild start to the week, although a little cooler than Sunday as a cold front sneaks in across the Eastern Plains. You'll find mostly sunny skies early on, with 30s to low 40s for the Monday morning commute.

Winds will pick up a bit during the day, with wind gusts near 25 mph. There's a little more moisture with this front, so it won’t be as dry and fire danger won't be as high.

By Monday night into Tuesday, a weak system passes mostly to our south. Most areas stay dry, but the mountains and nearby foothills could pick up a little light precipitation, and a few sprinkles might sneak out onto the plains late Tuesday. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday and that's about 10 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the end of the week even with a few minor systems rolling through. We'll see highs near 70 degrees, with a slight chance of spotty showers again on Wednesday.

Looking toward the end of the week and into the weekend, the pattern turns a bit more unsettled. Moisture starts increasing again, and we’ll see better chances for more widespread rain and snow across Colorado. It’s still a bit early to pin down exact timing and amounts, but overall it looks like a shift toward cooler, cloudier and occasionally wetter conditions as we head into next weekend.

A mild and dry start to the week across the Denver metro area

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