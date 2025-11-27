A mild and dry holiday in store for the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's going to be an incredibly mild holiday, with dry conditions across the state for any Thanksgiving travel! You'll find mostly sunny skies Thursday morning and temperatures will quickly climb into the mid 40s by 10 a.m. and low 50s by 2 p.m.

Mostly sunny in the mountains, with upper 30s to low 40s! Friday will be even a little warmer. We'll see increasing clouds across the plains but temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to even a few low 60s Friday afternoon. The winds will kick up across Colorado ahead of our next cold front.

That quick-moving cold front and upper-level trough will slide through Friday night, bringing the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season. Light snow is likely in the mountains and could extend onto the plains, including Denver, between late Friday night and early Saturday. Any accumulation looks light — generally around an inch or less — but a few spots in the mountains could pick up closer to two inches. Some models still suggest Denver could miss out, but most are now leaning toward at least a little snow.

Saturday stays cold, with highs only in the upper 20s to mid 30s, and skies gradually clearing as the morning snow chance wraps up. Then on Sunday, another system drops in from the northwest, sending a second round of snow into the mountains by the morning. Depending on how this one tracks, snow could spread east toward the urban corridor and plains later in the day and into Sunday night. This part of the forecast still has some uncertainty, but it’s something to keep an eye on if you have Sunday travel plans.

Early next week looks a bit quieter, with temperatures creeping upward and drier weather returning for a time. However, yet another system could swing through late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance of light mountain snow and another cooldown. It’s still too far out for specifics, but overall, the coming week marks a definite shift toward a more winter-like pattern.

A mild and dry holiday in store for the Denver metro area

