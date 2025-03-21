A mild and dry end to the week for the Denver metro area with 60s this weekend, 70s starting early next week

It will be a gorgeous and very seasonal end to the week. You'll find plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 30s for the Friday morning commute.

Friday will feature more sunshine than yesterday and temperatures will once again climb into the upper 50s by 3 p.m. on the plains, with 30s to low 40s in the high country.

Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains starting Friday night and will continue into Saturday. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at midnight and remains in place until midnight on Saturday for 5 to 10 inches of fresh snow at some of the ski resorts.

We'll see a slight chance of showers across the plains as that storm rolls through. It'll be a blustery day across the Denver metro and Eastern Plains with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the low 60s on Saturday, with upper 50s to low 60s and a bit more sunshine on Sunday.

So far, it looks like 70-degree heat makes a comeback next week. Temperatures will soar a solid 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. The final week of March looks to go out more like a lamb! We could hit a high of 80 degrees on Thursday, so some near-record highs are possible.

A mild and dry end to the week for the Denver metro area

