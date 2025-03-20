A mild and breezy start to spring in Denver on Thursday

Happy spring! The vernal equinox was at 3:01 a.m., officially ushering in the new season!

We'll see plenty of sunshine Thursday morning to kick off spring, but there will be increasing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s by lunch, with upper 50s by happy hour.

The winds will kick up a touch, but will be quite a bit calmer than what we saw earlier in the week. You'll find gusts near 40 mph. Fire danger will be higher across parts of southern Colorado where a Red Flag Warning goes into effect at noon Thursday.

Friday will feature more sunshine and highs once again close to our seasonal norms, with upper 50s by 4 p.m.

Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains on Saturday. We'll see a slight chance of showers across the plains as that storm rolls through. Highs will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday, with more 50s and sunshine on Sunday.

So far, it looks like 70-degree heat makes a comeback early next week.

