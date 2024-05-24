Watch Now
A little cooler and cloudy across the Denver metro area Friday

More 70s and storms for Colorado's eastern plains this weekend
It will be a little cooler Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon. We'll see a better chance of storms this weekend.
Posted at 5:54 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 08:00:25-04

A weak cold front will bring our temperatures down a bit on Friday. We'll see plenty of sunshine in the morning, increasing clouds by the afternoon and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. There is the slight chance for an isolated gusty thunderstorm by Friday evening.

We'll see more 50s to low 60s in the mountains, with a few spotty showers and storms.

There will be a better chance of storms across the state on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s through the holiday weekend.

While storms are possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon and evening, Memorial Day looks drier with seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 70s. We'll have partly sunny skies Monday morning for the BOLDERBoulder. Hope to see you out there!

