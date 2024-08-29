It's going to be a gorgeous Thursday! A dry cold front is moving in over the northeastern plains and will usher in much cooler air behind it.

We'll start the day with a few clouds on the Eastern Plains, but those will gradually move out by lunchtime.

A few storms are possible in the mountains and foothills Thursday afternoon, but it should stay mainly dry in Denver. Daytime high temperatures will be a bit more pleasant (and seasonal) for the end of August in the mid-80s Thursday.

We're looking at a gradual warmup Friday, and it gets hotter for the Labor Day weekend. Expect highs in the upper-80s on Friday, with low-90s on Saturday.

A few storms could pop up in the mountains on Sunday as well as on Monday. A few isolated storms are possible in the Denver metro on Labor Day.

A little cooler across the Denver metro area Thursday

