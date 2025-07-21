DENVER — It was a hot weekend and that trend will continue into the first few days of the work week. We'll see plenty of sunshine early on, with temperatures near 90 degrees by noon and then 95 degrees by 4 p.m.

We'll see more clouds by early afternoon and then the slight chance for an isolated gusty storm. There will be a better chance of storms tonight over the far northeastern plains and a slight risk of severe weather closer to Sterling and the Colorado/Nebraska border.

By Tuesday and especially Wednesday, we’re looking at more widespread thunderstorm chances as moisture levels climb to well above normal. This bump in atmospheric moisture means that storms could drop heavier rain in short bursts, raising the potential for localized flooding, particularly in mountain areas and spots that have already seen recent rain.

Temperatures will take a brief dip mid-week as a weak cold front rolls through. This front will bring some slight cooling to the plains and offer a temporary break from the recent stretch of 90-degree afternoons. It won’t be a big cool down, but it will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The 90-degree heat returns on Friday! We'll see low to mid 90s on Friday and Saturday and many lower elevation spots could be flirting with triple digits on Sunday. With the return of the heat and somewhat drier conditions, thunderstorm chances may decrease again, making for a hot, mostly dry weekend across the region — with record heat a possibility.

A hot start to the week across Colorado

