The cooler weather this weekend was nice and that trend will continue Monday! We saw high temperatures in the 70s on Sunday and that's about 10 to 12 degrees below normal! Skies cleared out overnight and we're expecting lots of sunshine and 50s for the morning commute.

Temperatures will be about 5 to 7 degrees below normal Monday afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the northeastern plains and metro area.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week. We'll see upper 80s on Tuesday and then we're back in the 90s starting Wednesday. This will be another fairly long streak of 90-degree heat that will continue through the weekend.

Fire danger will remain elevated across the western slope and it will get even hotter over the next few days. Temperatures will climb into the upper 90s by Wednesday, with low relative humidity and hazy skies.

A gorgeous start to the week for the Denver metro area

