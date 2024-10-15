A gorgeous fall day in store across Colorado Tuesday

After a near-record tying high on Monday, temperatures will drop a good 10 degrees with a passing cold front Tuesday.

This is another weak and dry cold front, so we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures that are cooler, but still about 5 to 7 degrees above normal.

Enjoy this brief cooldown because temperatures will once again skyrocket yet again mid-week. We'll be in the upper-70s to low-80s Wednesday and mid-70s Thursday along with gusty winds. Fire danger concerns will heighten with the warm temperatures, strong winds and low humidity values.

Finally, it looks like we'll see some much needed moisture by the end of the week! A winter-like storm will move into Colorado Friday and into the weekend. So far, it appears the mountains will see a bit of snow with rainfall for the Denver metro. As the storm gets closer, we'll have a better idea of the exact timing, track and precipitation totals.

It will usher in much cooler temperatures for the end of the week into this weekend. Look for highs in the 50s and 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

It's been awhile since Denver's seen rain. Friday will be the first chance of showers since Sept. 22. The Front Range is parched, and we desperately need the water!

A gorgeous fall day in store across Colorado

