DENVER — It's a gorgeous start to our Thursday. We saw some gusty winds overnight as a cold front raced through, but it's starting to calm down and we'll get a brief break from the high fire danger.

Thursday will be sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. This will be a brief break from the heat, though, as we're expecting more sunny and hot conditions on Friday.



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A gorgeous day in store across all of Colorado

Temperatures will soar back into the low to mid 90s on the northeastern plains Friday and fire danger will be higher, especially across western Colorado.

It'll be a warm start to the weekend with highs in the upper 80s Saturday with a few storms possible late that night. A strong cold front will race into Colorado, dropping temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday. It'll help to bring mostly cloudy skies and scattered afternoon and evening storms Sunday.

A few storms could pop up again next Monday, as highs stay well below average for this time of the year. We'll head back into the mid to upper 70s under partly sunny skies Tuesday.

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