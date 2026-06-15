DENVER — It's a gorgeous start the week. We're seeing mostly sunny skies Monday morning and sunshine will dominate across Colorado. We're starting off with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, but will climb into the low 70s by lunch.



Watch the full forecast in the video player below.

A gorgeous and seasonal start to the week for the Denver metro area

Highs will remain close to normal for mid-June, with low 80s by 4 p.m., making for a pleasant day with light winds and dry conditions.

The warming trend begins Tuesday as sunshine returns and a much drier air mass settles in.Afternoon temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees across the plains, while humidity levels drop noticeably. Fire danger will start increasing as vegetation dries out and winds become a bit stronger. A number of fire weather watches have already been issued for the state on Tuesday.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the week. If a cold front holds off until evening, temperatures could surge into the upper 90s across the plains. Along with the heat, strong northwest winds and very low humidity may create widespread critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning and any activities that could spark a fire should be avoided.

A brief cool down arrives Thursday behind the cold front, bringing temperatures back closer to seasonal averages. However, the cooler weather won't last long, as hot conditions are expected to return Friday and Saturday. Looking ahead to next weekend and early next week, there are signs that a wetter pattern may develop, but confidence remains low this far out.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.