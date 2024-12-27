Watch Now
A few rounds of snow for the mountains, cooler for the new year in Colorado

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the 50s for the Denver metro area Friday afternoon. Snow will ramp up in the high country from Friday night into Saturday morning.
DENVER — Friday morning, light showers may continue in the mountains, while the plains will stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures in the Denver metro area will be in the low 50s.

By Friday afternoon, the snow will pick up again in the mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning begins at 2 p.m. for the Front Range mountains due to travel impacts.

Snow will continue through the night, tapering off by Saturday morning. In the Denver metro area, temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s in Denver. We'll see the same thing Sunday.

Snow will return Sunday night into Monday in the mountains, with moderate snow expected. It'll be windy in the plains with a slight chance of rain and snow as a cold front moves through.

By mid-next week, snow chances decrease in the mountains. The plains and Denver cool down with it getting only into the 30s on Tuesday. It is expected to be dry, but chilly for New Year's Eve celebrations.

New Year's Day, temperatures begin to warm up in Denver, with highs into the 40s.

