A few more storms and showers for Denver on Thursday

It's a cool and wet start to the day, with a few more storms and showers possible through early afternoon.

Temperatures will stay about 10 degrees below average. We'll see highs in the mid to upper 60 across the Denver metro, with 50s in the central mountains. Scattered storms will stay mainly south of Interstate 70 on Thursday afternoon and the risk of severe weather is much lower Thursday.

Friday will be quite a bit warmer and drier. A few isolated storms could roll east over the plains, with temperatures in the low 80s to round out the week.

Warmer and drier weather return this weekend. It'll be a seasonal start to your Saturday with upper 70s and mid 80s Sunday. Isolated storms could pop up Saturday afternoon with drier conditions on tap Sunday.

It looks like the 80+ degree heat sticks around into early next week. The stormy afternoon weather pattern returns too.

