A dry and mild weekend ahead in Denver

It will be a beautiful start to our Friday, with light snow in the mountains and plenty of sunshine across the plains. We are in for a very mild end to January and warm start to February.

A weak backdoor cold front is moving in across the far northeastern plains this morning, bringing a chance of light snow showers to the plains near Sterling and Fort Morgan. The cooler air is shallow but could seep close to the Denver. Right now, it looks like we'll see highs in the mid to upper 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be about 5 to 7 degrees above normal today and it gets even warmer this weekend!

A ridge of high pressure builds back in on Saturday. This brings daytime highs into the mid to upper 50s as we head into February! Sunday will be the warmer of the two days, with highs near 60 degrees across the Front Range! We'll see some light snow in the mountains early Saturday, but skies will then clear statewide. Mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday!

Another storm could potentially move into the Denver metro next Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few snow showers and slightly cooler temperatures. We'll keep a close eye on it as it gets closer!

