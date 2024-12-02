DENVER—We're coming off a beautiful holiday weekend in Colorado, and more pleasant weather is ahead through the week.

The overall weather pattern remains stable, with plenty of sunshine statewide, and high temperatures in the low-50s for the Denver metro area and mainly upper-30s to low-40s in the mountains Monday.

Light winds and warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday, climbing to the low-60s by the afternoon. Highs remain above average, in the low- to upper 50s through the weekend.

Our average high is 46 degrees and average low is 20 degrees for early December in Denver.

A dry and mild first week of December for Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.