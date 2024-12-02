Watch Now
Denver7 WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A dry and mild first week of December for Colorado

High temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s across the Denver metro area Monday
It'll be quiet statewide this week with high temperatures near 50 Monday in Denver, before climbing to around 60 degrees Tuesday. It'll stay dry and sunny, with 50s through the end of the week.
Hollie Flesher Hardman.jpg
Posted
and last updated

DENVER—We're coming off a beautiful holiday weekend in Colorado, and more pleasant weather is ahead through the week.

The overall weather pattern remains stable, with plenty of sunshine statewide, and high temperatures in the low-50s for the Denver metro area and mainly upper-30s to low-40s in the mountains Monday.

Light winds and warmer temperatures arrive Tuesday, climbing to the low-60s by the afternoon. Highs remain above average, in the low- to upper 50s through the weekend.

Our average high is 46 degrees and average low is 20 degrees for early December in Denver.

A dry and mild first week of December for Colorado

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.