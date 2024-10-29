A dramatic temperature drop ahead, with wintry mix in Denver mid-week

DENVER — We set a record high tie at 82 degrees at Denver International Airport Monday. We hope you enjoyed the late October heat because it will finally feel and look more like fall (and winter) over the next few days.

A storm will move into the high country through Wednesday, delivering rain to the valleys and snow to higher terrain.

Most of Colorado's mountains are under a Winter Weather Advisory until midday Wednesday for 6 to 12 inches of new snow above 9,000 feet.

Look for a strong cold front to drop temperatures into the 60s Tuesday in Denver. It'll also usher in scattered rain showers around the Front Range Tuesday afternoon and evening. So far, it looks like this storm could bring the Denver metro area a slushy rain/snow mix early Wednesday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the urban corridor and plains, but travel may be treacherous in the mountains Tuesday night through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be bitterly cold on Wednesday in the mid-40s around the city, as the storm slowly moves out of the state. Blow out your sprinklers now! A Freeze Watch is in effect 10 p.m. Wednesday until 9 a.m. Thursday for a widespread hard freeze along the Interstate 25 corridor. Temperatures will dip from 22 to 28 degrees overnight.

Our trick-or-treat forecast looks nice and dry, but cool on Thursday, with highs in the mid-50s. It'll be a mild start to November with highs in the upper-60s Friday afternoon.

