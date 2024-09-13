We saw another 90-degree day on Thursday, but temperatures will drop a good ten degrees Friday as a cold front rolls through the state.

We'll see calmer and cooler conditions statewide, with low-80s on the plains and upper-60s to low-70s in the mountains!

Smoke from wildfires burning in California will continue to move east into Colorado again on Friday. We'll see more haze and smoke in the skies by the early afternoon. Keep the windows closed and try to limit your time outdoors as air quality will be poor.

After a brief cooldown Friday, the heat rolls on this weekend. Daytime highs will soar into the upper-80s to low-90s Saturday and Sunday along with plenty of sunshine. There will be a little increase in cloud cover on Sunday, with a slight chance of isolated storms.

Scattered storms make a comeback to the forecast early next week.

It'll feel a bit more like fall with mid- to upper-70s mid-week.

Great weather for all of Colorado's football games this weekend

