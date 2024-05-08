Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Wet weather returns to Colorado on Thursday

Scattered showers and high temperatures in the 50s set in over the state on Thursday
It will be a cool, but calmer day across the Denver metro area Wednesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Aaron Cox_Sand dunes.jpeg
Posted at 5:38 AM, May 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-08 08:05:06-04

It's a chilly but beautiful start to our day, with temperatures dipping down to near freezing early on. A frost advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. for the Denver metro area and there's a freeze warning south along the Palmer Divide.

It won't be quite as windy, and we'll see a bit more sunshine across the state. Look for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will be one of the warmer and calmer days this week.

Another storm moves into Colorado Thursday, bringing scattered showers to the Denver metro area and another round of snow to Colorado's high country. We'll have much cooler temperatures in the 50s around the urban corridor.

So far, it looks like a pleasant Mother's Day weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with a slight chance of afternoon storms both days this weekend.

Wet weather returns to Colorado on Thursday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020