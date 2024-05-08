It's a chilly but beautiful start to our day, with temperatures dipping down to near freezing early on. A frost advisory remains in effect until 8 a.m. for the Denver metro area and there's a freeze warning south along the Palmer Divide.

It won't be quite as windy, and we'll see a bit more sunshine across the state. Look for highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Wednesday will be one of the warmer and calmer days this week.

Another storm moves into Colorado Thursday, bringing scattered showers to the Denver metro area and another round of snow to Colorado's high country. We'll have much cooler temperatures in the 50s around the urban corridor.

So far, it looks like a pleasant Mother's Day weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and Sunday. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with a slight chance of afternoon storms both days this weekend.

Wet weather returns to Colorado on Thursday

