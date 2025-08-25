It's a cloudy and cool start to the week. We saw some heavy rain on Sunday and that trend will continue Monday and it will even be a little cooler!

You'll find temperatures in the 50s for the morning commute and we could see some sprinkles with the low lying cloud cover. More scattered storms and showers will develop after lunch and there's a risk of localized flooding, especially along the southern Front Range.

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of southern Colorado and include Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Pueblo and Trinidad. A few of Monday's storm cells could produce well over an inch of rain in a short amount of time.

This active weather pattern will remain in place pretty much all week long. The atmosphere will be very moist, which means any storms that do develop could drop heavy rain again. Temperatures will also remain well below normal. We'll see highs in the upper 70s to low 80s from Tuesday through Friday.

Warmer and drier weather returns for Labor Day weekend. We'll see fewer storms and temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday in Denver.

A cool and soggy start to the week across Colorado

