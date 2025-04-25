A cool and soggy end to the week for the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's a cool and soggy end to the week! A cold front pushed into the state overnight, ushering in plenty of cloud cover and much cooler temperatures. It's a foggy, cloudy and drizzly start to your Friday for much of eastern Colorado.

Friday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s across the metro and plains. Look for mostly cloudy skies and very light scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening across the state.

Warmer and drier weather return for the weekend as temperatures soar back into the mid 70s Saturday with low 80s on tap Sunday. A few spotty storms are possible late in the day on Saturday, with quite a bit more sunshine on Sunday.

The winds will kick up a bit this weekend, especially on Sunday, creating high fire danger for the Denver metro and plains.

Seasonal temperatures along with afternoon showers make a comeback next Monday. Look for highs to cool into the mid 60s to low 70s for much of next week.

