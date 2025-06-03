A cool and cloudy Tuesday in store for the Denver metro area

DENVER — It's a wet and cloudy start to the day after we saw heavy rain fall overnight across the Denver metro area. Those heavy showers are now moving east, but we'll see a few more storms and showers pop up this afternoon.

Temperatures will be about 20 to 25 degrees below normal, with mid to upper 50s across the northeastern plains. We'll see some warmer conditions in the mountains where there will be more sunshine this afternoon.

The storms that pop up this afternoon could produce some rain, thunder and lightning but there is a much lower risk of severe weather Tuesday.

Temperatures will gradually warm as the week goes on — into the 60s and 70s Wednesday through Friday. Keep the umbrellas handy as there will still be chances for scattered showers and storms most days.

Warmer and drier weather returns for the weekend, with highs near 80 degrees on Saturday and Sunday!

