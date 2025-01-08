A cold but clear start to Wednesday across the Denver metro area

DENVER — Brrr for sure! Temperatures dipped into the single digits and low teens Wednesday morning along the Front Range. You'll find wind chills anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees below zero.

Look for a bit of patchy fog along the South Platte River Valley Wednesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. across parts of northeastern Colorado.

Skies will clear later this morning and we'll see plenty of sunshine across the state. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s along the Front Range by 2 p.m.

A series of winter storms are set to roll into the state through the weekend. We'll see another chance of snow early Thursday morning around the Denver metro so the morning commute could once again be slick. So far, it looks like about 1 to 2 inches of new snow will stack up in the city. The mountains could get about 3 to 6 inches of snow.

That storm moves out Thursday afternoon, but gusty winds will be in its wake. It'll be a windy but sunny end to the week. Highs will soar into the upper 30s Friday afternoon ahead of another storm.

Look for increasing clouds Saturday with light snowfall possible in the afternoon and evening. This storm slips out of the state late Saturday making way for a cool but dry end to the weekend.

The January chill is on as below-average temperatures stick around for much of next week!

A cold but clear start to the day across the Denver metro area

