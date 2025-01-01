A cold but clear start to 2025 for Denver

It will be a chilly but clear start to 2025! Temperatures are dipping into the teens this morning and it will feel more like single digits with those light winds.

We'll have some fog to wake up to on New Year's Day across the northern plains but it won't last long. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonal in Denver this afternoon, with highs in the low 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Another storm will move into the high country this afternoon, delivering more snow for the start of 2025. Winter weather alerts will go into effect at 2pm and continue into Thursday. The Warnings will impact the Park and Elkhead mountains with 8 to 16 inches of new snow, along with 45 mph gusts. The Front Range mountains and higher terrain along I-70 will see another 4 to 12 inches of fresh powder. Great news for skiers and boarders!

It stays seasonal Thursday in metro Denver with slightly warmer weather on the way. We'll see upper 40s on Thursday and low 50s on Friday.

Another storm hits the mountains Saturday afternoon into Sunday, delivering more fresh powder. The I-25 corridor could see a few light snow showers Saturday evening into Sunday morning. Stay tuned for more details as the storm gets closer!

