A cold and slick start to Tuesday across the Denver metro area

Warmer weather will settle in on Wednesday; unseasonably warm this weekend for mid-December
Skies are clearing across the state and we'll see more sunshine Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures in the upper 30s for the metro area, with teens and 20s in the mountains.
12-10-24 weather.jpg
DENVER — Skies are clearing across the Denver metro area, but the roads will be slick for the Tuesday morning commute.

We saw around a trace to 2 inches of snow last night and temperatures have dropped into the teens. With a light wind of around 10 mph, it feels like single digits.

CLOSINGS.jpg

School Closings and Delays

We'll see mostly sunny skies, but it will stay chilly. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s Tuesday afternoon, with teens and 20s in the mountains.

Mild and dry weather will hold through the rest of the work week, aside from a few inches of snow in the mountains Thursday night and Friday.

We'll see highs in the low to mid 50s from Wednesday through the weekend. It'll be only slightly cooler on Friday, with upper 40s across the metro area.

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

