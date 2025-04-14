DENVER — A few bands of snow will move through the Denver metro area Monday morning, leaving us with some sloppy roads for the early commute.

Design by Landon Haaf

This snow won't last long. Skies will quickly clear out by mid-morning, with plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon. We'll see temperatures near freezing by sunrise and then climb to near 60 degrees by 5 p.m.

Things start warming up again on Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will build across the west and temperatures will climb back into the 70s across the plains, with 50s and 60s in the mountain areas.

We'll see a few more clouds Tuesday afternoon and a spotty shower or two in the mountains.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Our next storm will hit the metro area on Friday and it's going to get quite a bit colder. Forecast models aren’t exactly in agreement yet, but they all show the weather getting more active, with more moisture coming in and chances for both mountain snow and rain down in the lower areas.

Right now, it looks like highs in the 70s on Thursday and only in the 40s on Friday! Stay tuned for more updates!

A chilly and wet start to the day for Denver

