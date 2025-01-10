A break from the snow across Colorado today, but more in store this weekend

Skies cleared out overnight and temperatures have tanked. Bundle up and bring the pets in! Temperatures have dipped into the single digits and we're seeing wind chills anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees below zero.

Another storm will move into the state late tonight, ushering in some heavy snow to the mountains. It'll be a winter wonderland early Saturday across the High Country with continued snowfall throughout the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Park and Elkhead mountains as well as the Flattops for 5 to 10 inches of new snow along with 35 mph wind gusts. Travel will be treacherous across Colorado's mountain passes this weekend.

Look for increasing clouds Saturday around metro Denver with a few flurries possible across the plains. This storm slips out of the state late Saturday making way for a cool but dry end to the weekend. Highs will be in the low-30s Sunday afternoon.

The January chill is on as below-average temperatures stick around early next week! Slightly warmer weather will arrive by the middle of the week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.