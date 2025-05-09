It's going to be a gorgeous end to the week. This quiet and warm weather will continue through Mother's Day weekend!

Look for a sunny start to the day with a few increasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s by lunch, with highs in the mid to upper 70s by Friday happy hour! We could see one or two gusty and brief thunderstorms in the later afternoon but most will stay dry.

It'll be a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday for Mother's Day.

Get outside with mom as we'll have mostly sunny skies across the state. It'll be a great weekend to get some plants in the pots!

So far, it looks like the above-average 80-degree temperatures stay with us into early next week. Slightly cooler, more seasonal daytime highs return Wednesday and Thursday.

A big warmup in store across Colorado for Mother's Day weekend

