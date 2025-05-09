Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

A big warmup in store across Colorado for Mother's Day weekend

From 70s in Denver on Friday to 80s on Sunday, summer-like conditions settle in by early next week
It will be a beautiful end to the week, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s across the northeastern plains.
5-9-25 weather.jpg
Posted
and last updated

It's going to be a gorgeous end to the week. This quiet and warm weather will continue through Mother's Day weekend!

LISA AM WX.jpg

Look for a sunny start to the day with a few increasing afternoon clouds. Temperatures will soar into the upper 60s by lunch, with highs in the mid to upper 70s by Friday happy hour! We could see one or two gusty and brief thunderstorms in the later afternoon but most will stay dry.

It'll be a beautiful start to the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low 80s on Sunday for Mother's Day.

Get outside with mom as we'll have mostly sunny skies across the state. It'll be a great weekend to get some plants in the pots!

So far, it looks like the above-average 80-degree temperatures stay with us into early next week. Slightly cooler, more seasonal daytime highs return Wednesday and Thursday.

A big warmup in store across Colorado for Mother's Day weekend

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team