A beautiful first week of fall in store across Colorado

Monday is the first full day of fall, but it's going to be quite a bit warmer than Sunday.

We'll see lots of sunshine Monday morning, with temperatures in the 40s for the early commute. Skies will stay clear and temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees across the northeastern plains by mid- afternoon.

In the mountains, there will also be more sunshine and temperatures in the 60s Monday. We'll see lots of snow melt over those higher elevations.

It will be a beautiful first week of fall. We'll see a minor cooldown on Tuesday, with highs in the upper-70s. The rest of the week will be about 5 to 10 degrees above normal. We're expecting low- to upper-80s from Wednesday through Sunday!

