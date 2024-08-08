A cold front rolled in overnight and we are in for a nice break from the intense summer heat. Tuesday was our 15th straight day with temperatures above 90 degrees. Thursday will be about 25 degrees cooler than Wednesday!

This cooler weather will cover all of eastern Colorado. In fact, some mountain towns will see warmer conditions than Denver!

Daytime highs will significantly drop into the upper-60s and low-70s by the afternoon. Look for mostly cloudy skies along with widespread scattered showers throughout the day.

Friday will be very similar to Thursday with highs in the mid-70s. Showers and storms are still likely throughout the day, so keep the umbrellas handy.

Temperatures will warm a bit over the weekend into the low- to mid-80s with a few thunderstorms in the late afternoons and early evenings.

Hot weather returns early next week, so enjoy the next few days!

A 25-degree drop in temperature for the Denver metro area through Saturday

