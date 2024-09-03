After a sizzling hot Labor Day, we're in for one more toasty day before a cooldown comes our way!

The ridge of high pressure anchored off to the west will continue to control Colorado's weather pattern for another 24 hours. It'll bring another dry and hot day to the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm once again into the low-90s along the urban corridor and Eastern Plains.

While the plains are dry, the mountains, foothills and parts of the Cheyenne Ridge could see a few scattered showers Tuesday afternoon. It doesn't look like anything severe and the rain from those storms won't add up to much.

An incoming storm will start to usher in more widespread showers late Tuesday night into Wednesday. A cold front will race across the state, helping to cool off daytime highs by a good 10 degrees. Look for low- to mid-80s Wednesday around the Denver metro area under partly cloudy skies.

Scattered showers and storms will pop up around the Front Range on Wednesday afternoon and evening. As the cooler air settles in, temperatures will be just a bit cooler on Thursday in Denver in the upper-70s and low-80s. We'll be tracking another round of afternoon and evening storms.

On Friday, a high-pressure system will build up over the Four Corners, helping to dry out the state yet again. It'll bring another warmup just in time for the weekend. Temperatures will skyrocket into the upper-80s and low-90s Saturday and Sunday that continue into early next week.

A hot and dry Tuesday with high temperatures in the 90s

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.