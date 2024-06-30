90s return Sunday in Denver, along with scattered late-day storms and showers

DENVER – Partly cloudy skies and mild early across the metro-area this Sunday, but the 90-degree heat returns this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low 90s today as we wrap up the month of June. Another round of scattered thunderstorm and shower activity is expected from the mountains to the plains late in the day.

Denver will see the chance for isolated storms and showers as we get into the heat of the day. There is a slight risk for severe storm activity today, with the potential for pockets of heavy rain, hail and strong winds.

Monday and Tuesday each bring a chance for isolated to scattered afternoon storms, but storm chances decrease later in the week.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July on Thursday, it's looking like we'll see mostly sunny skies and highs around 90 degrees across the Denver area.

The mountains can expect highs in the 70s and 80s through the first week of July, with scattered storms possible each afternoon.

