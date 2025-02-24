Denver kicks off the week with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s

Temperatures soared over the weekend and it's going to get even warmer over the next couple of days.

You'll find plenty of sunshine for the Monday morning commute, with temperatures in the mild 40s as you walk out the door.

We'll quickly climb to near 60 degrees by lunch, with highs in the mid to upper 60s Monday afternoon.

The northern mountains (Steamboat Springs) may get a few light snow showers, but they won't amount to much. Areas farther south will stay pretty dry. The winds will kick up a bit over the next couple of days, with gusts of up to 60 mph across the northern Front Range mountains.

It will be breezy, dry and warm again in Denver on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s by 2 p.m. Our next storm will bring a better chance of snow to the mountains on Tuesday, but totals will remain light.

This next front will be a dry and weak one for the plains, but temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to low 50s on Wednesday. After that, the weather looks to warm back in the 60s as a high-pressure system moves in, bringing mild temperatures to the region.

