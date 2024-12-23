Slightly cooler, but still well above average, with high temperatures in the 50s in Denver Monday

DENVER- Temperatures will cool a bit to begin the week. We'll see mostly cloudy conditions, with high temperatures in the low to upper 50s — still 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

A lot of people will be traveling ahead of the holiday, and the weather will remain relatively quiet to start our week.

A weak system will bring some light snow to the mountains Monday, but most areas on the plains will remain dry. No advisories are in effect across the state.

Our average afternoon high temperatures in Denver for the week of Christmas should be near 43 degrees. We'll see highs in the 50s Monday, then near 60 degrees, with more sunshine on Tuesday.

We're expecting to see more snow in the mountains on Christmas Day — a nice present for skiers and boarders — with a few afternoon/evening showers possible around the Denver metro area. Rain has the potential to change to light snow late in the afternoon and evening.

It'll stay above average and dry Thursday through the start of the upcoming weekend, with highs back in the 50s.

Dreaming of a White Christmas? A storm is set to arrive on Wednesday over Colorado

