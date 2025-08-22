Denver weather: Soaking rain, flooding potential this weekend in Colorado

DENVER – Along with a break from the summer heat, the next several days will bring the potential of soaking rains to Denver’s weather forecast as afternoon temps drop into the 70s through next week.

“We’re going to see more rain as we move into the afternoon. Soaking rains will be moving into Colorado as we go through the next few days, especially as we head into the beginning of next week,” said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

Denver7

While Friday afternoon brings a chance of scattered showers and storms, rain intensity is likely to increase starting this weekend.

“The cold front will bring cooler air as high pressure moves out of the way allowing more rain to move in,” said Donaldson.

Denver7’s futurecast shows the first round of showers and storms likely will form around 4 to 5 p.m. Friday and roll across the Denver metro area before the next round develops later in the evening and lingering into the overnight hours.

NWS Boulder

There is a threat of flash flooding across Colorado’s burn scar areas on Friday afternoon and evening. “The most prone burn scar would be Alexander Mountain.

Urban areas would also be prone to generally minor flooding of roads and underpasses,” wrote National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters in Boulder.

Saturday’s weather forecast for the Denver metro should be somewhat of a mirror of Friday with scattered storms. Some isolated cells could drop periods of heavier rain, but the more “significant” activity expected Sunday into Monday, said the NWS.

Looking ahead to Sunday into Monday, NWS forecasters said there is “higher confidence” for areas of flooding south of the Denver metro across the Palmer Divide and also along Colorado’s plains.

NWS Boulder

The I-25 corridor, Front Range and northeastern Colorado plains are under a marginal risk of “excessive rainfall”

Sunday into Monday with a slightly higher risk from Castle Rock down to Colorado Springs. The NWS said some storms could drop up to 1.5” of rain in 30 minutes in isolated areas.

Saturday’s weather forecast for Denver shows a high temp of only 79 degrees with scattered storms possible. On Sunday, Denver’s high will reach 76 degrees before cooler and wet weather settles in across Denver’s 7-day forecast.

Denver7

Afternoon high temps will only warm into the 70s through at least Thursday of next week.

Denver’s high temperature on average is around 87 degrees for this time of the year.

As of Friday afternoon, no weather watches have been issued. Denver7 meteorologists are monitoring the changing conditions and we will update Denver7.com if alerts are issued.

