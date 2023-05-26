Denver weather: Large hail, strong wind threat as metro under severe thunderstorm watch

DENVER — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Denver metro communities until 9 p.m. Friday as storms continue to develop bringing the threat of large hail, high winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning.

A tornado warning as been issued for Weld County until 4:30 p.m. as a storm capable of producing a tornado was 8 miles northeast of Purcell and 25 miles northeast of Greeley, the National Weather Service said.

Check the latest Colorado severe weather warnings at this link.

Storms developing in Colorado’s high country will move through the urban corridor and across the plains through the evening hours.

The main severe weather threat in Denver should last through at least 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. on the plains.

The main weather threat continues to be hail, up to golfball size, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. There’s a low risk of flooding and a ‘very low threat’ of tornadoes, the NWS said.

Denver metro area under severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

Counties in the severe thunderstorm watch area include:



Adams

Arapahoe

Boulder

Broomfield

Crowley

Denver

Douglas

Elbert

El Paso

Jefferson

Larimer

Lincoln

Logan

Morgan

Pueblo

Teller

Washington

Weld

National Weather Service

Highs on Friday will reach the upper 70s near Denver and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

The Memorial Day weekend will be mostly pleasant, but there will be a few afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s on the plains and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Monday will be perhaps the warmest and driest day with just a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 80s, so get ready for a warm BOLDERBoulder. We'll see 50s for the start of the run and low 70s by 11 a.m.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “Just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly mean for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.