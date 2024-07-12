Denver reaches 102 degrees Friday, breaking record set more than 50 years ago, NWS says

DENVER – It’s probably not the record we wanted to break, Denver, but we did it anyway: The heat reached such soaring heights Friday, the thermometer reached temperatures not seen in over 50 years at Denver International Airport.

Denver officially reached 102 degrees at DIA at around 3:40 p.m. Friday, marking the first time it’s been this hot since 1971, when the high on July 11 that year reached 101 degrees, according to historical National Weather Service data.

The last time it was this hot was July 8, 2021, weather service officials in Boulder said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Denver just reached 102° which sets a record high for the date. It has been over 3 years since Denver has reached 102°. The last occurrence was on July 8, 2021. #COwx pic.twitter.com/4kqAPtrXR0 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 12, 2024

No other cities across the state have broken a record for Friday, but Greeley tied the record set in 1995 with 101 degrees reported there as of 4:18 p.m., according to the NWS in Boulder.

More scorching heat in the forecast this weekend

Denver7 meteorologists are forecasting Saturday’s high will tie the record at 102 degrees, but more record-breaking temperatures could be coming Sunday, when the high is expected to reach 103 degrees.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Denver is 105 degrees and Denver7 meteorologist Stacy Donaldson said the city has only hit that temp 5 times in the past.

Across Colorado’s urban corridor and northeastern plains, temperatures could range between 98 to 105 degrees or more in some locations.

Here's what you can expect as this heat wave moves through the state over the weekend.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream