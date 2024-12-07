Denver opening three additional cold weather shelters from Dec. 9 through Dec. 11

DENVER — The City and County of Denver are opening three additional shelters as cold weather moves into the Denver metro area at the beginning of the week.

The next storm will move into Colorado early next week. According to Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant, we'll see some snow in the mountains late Sunday, with light snow in Denver on Monday. So far, it looks like four to eight inches across the Front Range mountains with about one to three inches in metro Denver and the plains.

The Department of Housing Stability will open three extra shelters to accommodate those who need respite from the cold. The shelters will be open from 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9 through 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.

According to city officials, people in need of shelter should go to "front door" access points, which will also have expanded capacity. Front door shelters include:



For individual men – Denver Rescue Mission Lawrence Street Community Center, 2222 Lawrence St.

For individual women – Samaritan House, 2301 Lawrence St.

For youth ages 15-20 – Urban Peak, 1630 S. Acoma St.

Families in need of shelter should call the Connection Center at 303-295-3366.

Those in need of shelter can also go to the Stone Creek Shelter (former Best Western Hotel) at 4595 Quebec Street, as well as the city facilities located at 2601 West 7th Avenue and 375 South Zuni Street.

More information can be found through this link.