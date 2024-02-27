Denver metro and Colorado snow totals: Tuesday, February 27

DENVER — Denver snow totals were expected to range from between 1 and 3 inches in spots across the metro with Tuesday’s fast-moving snow storm. Heavy bands of snow triggered a snow squall warning during the commute hours across a large portion of the Denver metro area.

The snow quickly moved out of the metro area and temperatures rebounded into the upper 30s Tuesday afternoon while winter storm warnings remained in effect for Colorado’s northern and central mountain communities.

Breckenridge Ski Resort said with the 8 inches of snow from the storm, the mountain hit over 200 inches for the season.

Here’s a look at early Denver metro and Colorado snowfall reports over the past 24 hours provided by both the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS).

2.7 miles WNW Fairplay: 8.1”

2 miles E Molas Pass: 8.0”

Coal Bank Pass: 7.5”

SW Wellington: 7.0”

5 miles SSW Craig: 6.0”

1.9 miles SSE Breckenridge: 5.9”

Steamboat Spring: 5.7”

6.9 miles NNW Rockwood: 5.6”

Oak Creek: 4.8”

8.5 miles WNW Pagosa Springs: 4.2”

Red Mountain Pass: 4.0”

6 miles E Skyway: 4.0”

10.5 miles NNW Cedaredge: 4.0”

16.3 miles WSW Walden: 3.5”

2 miles SW Hayden: 3.3”

2 miles SSW Snowmass: 3.3”

4.0 miles WNW Buena Vista: 3.0”

2.1 miles WSW Silverthorne: 3.0”

2 miles SSW Telluride: 3.0”

5 miles W Westcliffe: 2.8”

4.6 miles NE Parker: 2.6”

Crested Butte: 2.5”

5.1 miles S Yampa: 2.5”

16.8 miles ENE Dolores: 2.5”

5.2 miles WNW Conifer: 2.2”

6.3 miles S Leadville: 2.2”

1 mile SW Pitkin: 2.0”

9.1 miles WNW Kremmling: 2.0”

1.1 miles SW Pitkin: 2.0”

4.3 miles WNW Denver: 1.8”

1 mile NW Avon: 1.8”

3.3 miles SSW Estes Park: 1.5”

1 mile NNW Louisville: 1.5”

3.3 miles SSW Creede: 1.4”

6.2 miles N Bayfield: 1.4”

5 miles S Vallecito: 1.4”

3 miles ENE Breen: 1.4”

5.9 miles S Hesperus: 1.4”

5.5 E miles Carbondale: 1.3”

6.2 miles N Crested Butte: 1.0”

1.7 miles WNW Erie: 1.0”

1.7 miles ESE Brighton: 1.0”

2.2 miles SSW Boulder: 1.0”

4.6 miles NE Ward: 0.9”

5.5 miles W Guffey: 0.8”

Ouray: 0.7”

1.8 miles N Greeley: 0.6”

2.9 miles NNW Silt: 0.6”

4.2 miles E Nederland: 0.5”

9.2 miles NW Salida: 0.5”

5.9 miles NW Lyons: 0.5”

Evans: 0.3”

4.9 miles ESE Durango: 0.2”

5.3 miles WSW Fort Collins: 0.2”

3.2 miles ENE Rifle: 0.2”

1.8 miles SSW Niwot: 0.2”

1.6 miles NNE Louisville: 0.1”

10 miles NNW La Porte: 0.1”

5.1 miles NW Cripple Creek: 0.1”

COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS

A-Basin: 1"

Copper Mountain: 2"

Eldora: 1"

Keystone: 0"

Loveland Ski Area: 1"

Purgatory: 3"

Steamboat: 2"

Winter Park: 1"

Wolf Creek Ski Area: 10"

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

COLORADO SNOWPACK MAP

