Denver doctor and ultra-marathoner gives tips on how to stay warm in the cold

DENVER — Dr. Rachel Brewer, a pediatric sports medicine physician at Rocky Mountain Children’s Hospital, takes her job and hobbies seriously. She can lean on her experience as an ultra-marathoner to help take care of her patients.

“I've been involved in endurance sports ever since my 20s,” said Brewer. “Starting with Ironmans and then proceeding with marathons, and then just kept going incrementally up to ultra-marathons, up to the 100-mile distance… It's just been one of those things where I can't get enough. Just keep going higher and higher and realize what my potential is and what, honestly, the human body’s potential is.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Pictured: Rachel Brewer, a Pediatric Sports Medicine Physician at Rocky Mountain Children's Hospital, also an accomplished runner.

She has several tips for people who are looking to exercise outdoors as the weather continues to get colder throughout the winter:



Dress accordingly – Wear a moisture-wicking, non-cotton base layer, an outer shell, quality running pants, and something to cover your face, neck, and nose when it’s especially cold or windy. She recommends wearing what you would at a standstill 20 degrees higher than the actual temperature. Your body will adjust within the first few minutes of physical activity, and you want to avoid overheating.

Prepare yourself mentally – You will probably feel cold when you first step outside. Know that the cold feeling will pass, and have a positive outlook.

Get better traction if there is ice or snow – You can buy shoes with spikes built-in or traction devices that attach to the soles of your shoes.

“That's the biggest mistake that people make is they wear too much,” said Brewer. “Then they get overheated, they sweat too much, they get super wet, and then they get chilled.”

Brewer said if you believe you are going to have a positive experience, it will be easier to endure the first couple of cold minutes. After that, you’ll get to just enjoy the exercise.

“The winter is actually my favorite time to run,” said Brewer. “It is so refreshing to go out and run in the cold. I will take cold over hot any day.”