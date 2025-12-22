Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Denver breaks daily heat record for the month of December, and it could get warmer before day’s end

Weather forecasters in Boulder say Monday’s record high is the second warmest temperature on record for the month of December in Denver
Critical fire weather is possible on Monday with strong winds and record temperatures in the low 70s. Fire danger eases Tuesday, but warm, dry conditions continue through Christmas weekend.
Critical fire weather possible Monday as Denver metro nears record-high temps
DENVER — Denver has broken a record daily high for the month of December, and forecasters with the National Weather Service in Boulder said temperatures could still get warmer before the day’s over.

Weather service officials on Monday said the Mile High City had officially broken its daily record high for Dec. 22 with a temperature of 76º at Denver International Airport (the previous record was 70º F), and warned “we could add a few more degrees to today's high” before sundown.

Monday’s record high is the second warmest December temperature for Denver since record-keeping began in 1872, they noted, with Dec. 5, 1939, being the warmest December temperature ever recorded in Denver at 79º F.

A red flag warning remains in effect for the Front Range foothills, the Palmer Divide and South Park until 5 p.m. Monday due to westerly winds that could gust up to 35 mph combined with low relative humidity — conditions that will be favorable for rapid fire spread.

The fire danger eases slightly on Tuesday as winds relax, but the warm and dry pattern continues, according to Denver7's Clara Faith.

Temperatures will remain well above normal, with highs again reaching the upper 60s for the Denver metro area through at least Christmas Day, which could see a high of 69º F.

