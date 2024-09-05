Colorado’s first snow of the season leaves dusting of white powder atop several peaks

DENVER – Summer isn’t even over yet but it appears several of Colorado’s high peaks didn’t get the memo, as they received a dusting of fresh snow Thursday morning.
A Denver7 viewer emailed us just before 3 a.m. Thursday to tell us that it “snowed in A-Basin overnight. Check out the webcams…”
The viewer was indeed correct.
The camera at the summit of A-Basin still showed a fine dusting of fresh snow on the East Wall from the Snow Plume Refuge building by 11 a.m. Thursday.
A light dusting of snow also fell on Rocky Mountain National Park overnight at elevations between 11,000-12,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.
A picture from a web cam near the Kawuneeche Valley on the western boundary of the park showed the Never Summer Mountains live up to their name, as the peak had a dusting of snow at around 7 a.m.
Down south, people in Colorado Springs looking toward Pikes Peak might have also caught a glimpse of winter Thursday morning.
Webcams from Pikes Peak showed the peak received more than dusting of snow overnight.
If you’re looking forward to winter though, don’t get too excited – Denver7’s Lisa Hidalgo said earlier Thursday this brief taste of fall will only last a day, as temperatures begin to warm up Friday just in time for the weekend, where we can expected to see temperatures return to the mid- to upper-80s.
Denver7 Weather special | Danielle Grant goes in-depth on the September weather outlook, the 2024 fall forecast, and a look back at one of the most extreme weather events in Colorado history in September of 2013, in the video player below: