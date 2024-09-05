Watch Now
A little taste of fall across Colorado Thursday with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s

Thursday will be the coolest day of the week, with high temperatures in the 70s by the afternoon. We'll see a few lingering showers Thursday morning, but plenty of sunshine later in the day.
A few lingering showers are possible Thursday morning, with wet roads and temperatures in the 50s for the early morning commute. We even saw some light snow on the high mountain passes.

Skies will gradually clear and we'll see plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s by Thursday afternoon. It will be a nice but brief taste of fall.

On Friday, another warmup will begin just in time for the weekend as highs return to the mid- to upper-80s. Temperatures will rise into the low-90s Saturday and Sunday and the summer-like heat will continue into early next week.

A little taste of fall across Colorado Thursday — sunshine, temps in the 70s

